Two Held For Extorting ₹63 Lakh In Land Dispute In Nakrekal

Nalgonda: Nakrekal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for extorting ₹63 lakh from a property owner in connection with a land dispute.

The arrested were identified as Muddam Balaraju (36), a native of Nakrekal and Dumpa Sai Krishna (23), from Mukundapuram in Nalgonda district.

Addressing a media conference at the Nakrekal police station, Nalgonda DSP Shivaram Reddy said Balaraju had exploited a land dispute between Sama Surender Reddy and Sama Vikram Reddy of Nomula village in Nakrekal mandal. He supported Vikram Reddy and threatened Surender Reddy, claiming that Vikram had engaged a notorious rowdy-sheeter from Nalgonda to kill him.

To make the threat appear real, Balaraju pretended to speak to the rowdy-sheeter over the phone, with Sai Krishna assisting him by acting as the caller. Fearing for his life, Surender Reddy paid ₹63 lakh to Balaraju to stop the purported contract killing.

When Surender Reddy later discovered that the rowdy-sheeter named by Balaraju was actually lodged in jail, he demanded that the money be returned. Balaraju then threatened to kill him if he questioned further, prompting Surender Reddy to approach Nakrekal police.

The DSP said Balaraju had squandered the extorted amount on online rummy. Police have registered a case and begun further investigation.