Two Held For 'Attempting to Sexual Assault' Two Minor Girls in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to sexual assault two minor girls in Nirmal district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred in Nirmal town on Saturday when the duo allegedly attempted to sexual assault the minor girls after abducting them, they said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused, a police release said.