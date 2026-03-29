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Two Held For 'Attempting to Sexual Assault' Two Minor Girls in Telangana

Telangana
29 March 2026 7:33 PM IST

POCSO Act and SC/ST Act against the two accused

Two Held For Attempting to Sexual Assault Two Minor Girls in Telangana
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to sexual assault two minor girls in Nirmal district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred in Nirmal town on Saturday when the duo allegedly attempted to sexual assault the minor girls after abducting them, they said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused, a police release said.

( Source : PTI )
POCSO Act SC/STs Nirmal district Telangana news sexual assault Minor girls 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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