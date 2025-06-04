Two Held by Hyderabad CCS in 24-Cr Scam
The case was originally registered in 2024 following a complaint by Amit Kumar Pilania, 31. It alleged that Mukesh Chowdhary, 33, of Urban Market, and others had collected large sums from the public under the pretext of facilitating business investments.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the complainant, for allegedly cheating several people of `24.36 crore by promising business investment funds.
Police had booked a case of cheating, and criminal intimidation under the IPC, as well as under the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (TSPDFE) Act.
During the investigation, police collected crucial evidence including records from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) and bank statements linked to the accused. An analysis report submitted by a chartered accountant revealed that the complainant, Amit Kumar Pilania, was also involved in the fraud.
Subsequently, a fresh case was registered against Pilania, and both he and Chowdhary were arrested from Malakpet and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing. Police said several witnesses are yet to be identified and examined, and further efforts are underway to verify the involvement of other individuals—whether as victims or accused—in the case.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
