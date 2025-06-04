Two Held by Hyderabad CCS in 24-Cr Scam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the complainant, for allegedly cheating several people of `24.36 crore by promising business investment funds.

The case was originally registered in 2024 following a complaint by Amit Kumar Pilania, 31. It alleged that Mukesh Chowdhary, 33, of Urban Market, and others had collected large sums from the public under the pretext of facilitating business investments.

