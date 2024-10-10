Two Good Samaritans get appreciation from Hyderabad police for nabbing snatcher

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday gave appreciation certificates to two Good Samaritans for apprehending a person while fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a girl at Saradhi studio under Madhuranagar police station limits.



The 20-year-old girl was going to her office when the snatcher identified as Nithin, 22, came from behind and fled after snatching her gold chain. When the girl raised an alarm, two youngsters – K Shiva and A Teja, who were near the spot, chased and caught the snatcher.

After bashing him up, the duo handed over the snatcher to Madhuranagar police, who booked a case and remanded him to judicial custody after arresting him. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, S M Vijaya Kumar, presented appreciation certificates to Shiva and Teja for their exemplary work and helping the police to nab a person for snatching a chain from a girl.