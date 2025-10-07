Two Get 3-Year Jail In Burglary Case

KARIMNAGAR: A local court on Monday sentenced two persons to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each in connection with a theft case. The judgment was delivered by First-Class Magistrate A. Praveen.

According to Sircilla Town Circle Inspector K. Krishna, the case pertained to a theft that took place on October 7, 2017. The complainant, Adepu Lakshman, had locked his house and left around noon to attend his son Prashant’s wedding reception at a private function hall.

Two hours later, tenants living in the same building returned and found the lock on Lakshman’s house broken and the door open. Police who reached the spot discovered that the iron cupboards in the hall and bedroom had been forced open and household items were scattered.

Lakshman lodged a complaint stating that gold jewellery worth about ₹80,000 was stolen. Following the investigation, then CI Srinivas Rao arrested the suspects and filed a charge sheet in court. In the trial, eight witnesses were presented by court constable Vemula Naresh, while public prosecutor Chelumala Sandeep argued for the prosecution.

After examining the evidence, Magistrate A. Praveen found the two accused, Boddu Sai and Pudari Raju, guilty and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000 each.