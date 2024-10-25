Two gangs supplying MDMA, cocaine to Hyderabad youth busted

Hyderabad: The Hhyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) of Hyderabad City police apprehended two gangs involved in the supply of MDMA and cocaine to consumers in the city. Over 130 gm of MDMA, 10 LSD blots, 4 mobile phones and some other evidence were seized from the gangs.

Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand said that the kingpin of one of the gang, Kurba, a Sudanese national, had a delivery boy, also a Sudan national, Abdul Rahman Usman alias Annin, in Hyderabad.

Kurba gets his supply from 4-5 Tanzanians and Nigerians.

The addicts in need of MDMA or cocaine contact Kurba in Bengaluru and make the payment, which is accepted through mule accounts. Then Kurba alerts Annin in Hyderabad to supply the required contraband at a specified location or do dead drop, to evade detection.

Annin and Kurba are absconding and the police launched a manhunt for them.

In the second case, a local named Imran, a resident of Hyderabad, who is a consumer and supplier of the drug, led to busting of the gang. He got addicted to the drug at a very young age, Anand said.

He has been arrested and over 80 gms of MDMA has been seized.

Whenever Imran is in need of the drug, he goes to Bengaluru and contacts one Nanda Kumar, who is a native of Kerala, and collects it from him. Naveen is the delivery boy in Hyderabad.

Jicquey Ouey, a Nigerian, is the main supplier to Nanda Kumar and Naveen.

Nanda Kumar and Naveen are in the custody of H-NEW. All these people operate based on cash on delivery or dead drops.

Both the gangs use dead drop -- contact less type of operation. Both the gangs use virtual numbers. "Now, we have got the technology to track VPNs," Anand said.

They also use fake identities and fake accounts to transfer money and also elude arrests.

Synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs are being supplied to Hyderabadis from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa.

Ganja is coming from the eastern parts -- Odisha, some parts of AP and Telangana.