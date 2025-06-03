Two From Telugu States in Top 10 JEE List

Hyderabad: Two Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have got one student each in the top 10 rankers. Arnav Singh from Hyderabad was figured at Common Real List-9, while Vadlamudi Lokesh (CRL-10) of Andhra Pradesh secured ranks in Top 10.

Speaking to reporters, IIT Kanpur officials said that 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the exam held on May 18. IIT Kanpur conducted Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year. Candidates qualified can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, and the registrations will start on June 3.

Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE Advanced, results of which were announced on Monday. “In the exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified, out of which 9,404 are female candidates,” an official said.

Rajit Gupta of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List(CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with a CRL of 16 and scored 312 out of 360 marks.

Two Andhra Pradesh students, Vangala Ajay Reddy and Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai, secured Rank 1 in Gen-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, respectively. In the female candidates, Korikana Rasagnya from Srikakulam District, A.P., secured 78 CRL in the IIT Hyderabad zone.

The zone-wise Top 5 candidates of IIT Hyderabad are Arnav Singh (9), Vadlamudi Lokesh (10), Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai (18), Vangala Ajay Reddy (19), and Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy (20). The zone comprises states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Arnav Singh aims to pursue CSE at IIT Bombay. He has more interest in technology and research, and prepared each concept thoroughly for the exam. His Father, Mukesh Kumar, said, “Arnav enjoys both science and math and is inspired by the stories and works of many scientists. He had also got a best peer group in studies, which benefited him during preparation.”

Vadlamudi Lokesh, CRL-10 from Vijayawada, secured CRL-10. He said that he had given equal time to all subjects and used weekly tests to identify weak topics and correct the mistakes. Support from his teachers played a key role in preparation and he is aiming to get a seat in IIT Bombay for computer science.

“Even when I scored less in tests, I did not lose confidence and stayed consistent in preparation, which helped me get a good rank,” he said.

Dharmana Gnana Rutvik, CRL-18, said, “My aim is to join IIT Bombay for computer science and become an IAS officer to serve the nation.”

Motivation of parents and meditation helped me focus, he added.

According to Vangala Ajay Reddy, CRL-19, from Kurnool, “Hard work and regular mock tests helped me score a good rank. My goal is to get a seat in IIT Bombay in computer science.”

He said that he had followed a schedule given by his faculty and had read NCERT books to build his basics. “Whenever I scored less in tests, meditation and power naps helped in managing my stress during preparation.”

Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy from Hyderabad secured CRL-20. “Chemistry was my weak spot, and I invested more time on it and performed well in the exam.”