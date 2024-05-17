Two fashion designers among four held for allegedly possessing drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana police arrested four persons including two fashion designers for allegedly possessing Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs.



The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police nabbed two fashion designers and seized three grams of MDMA from them. Their friend Prem Sai, who was working in Bangalore supplied them the contraband. One fashion designer was residing at Sheshadrinagar in Kukatpally while another one at Jubilee Hills. Sai is absconding.

In another case in Kukatpally, two students were caught by the police for allegedly possessing three grams of MDMA and 45 grams of marijuana. A drug supplier identified as Rohit, a resident of Poranki in Vijayawada, supplied drugs to the students.

One student was residing at Jagadgirigutta while another at Tellapur, according to police.