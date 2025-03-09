Two Excise Officials Suspended for License Irregularities

Karimnagar:Two senior officials from the prohibition and excise department were suspended on Saturday over irregularities in renewing the business license of a bar and restaurant in Sircilla, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Investigations revealed that the officials violated government regulations. S. Panchakshari, prohibition and excise superintendent and the district prohibition and excise officer, was suspended for renewing the restaurant’s 2B license without verifying its valid trade licence. He has been barred from leaving his headquarters without prior permission until further notice.

Gulam Mustafa, prohibition and excise inspector and SHO of Sircilla, was suspended for misrepresenting facts about the restaurant’s trade licence. His submission of false information led to the license renewal despite the missing documentation. Deputy commissioner of prohibition and excise, Warangal division G. Anjan Rao confirmed Mustafa’s suspension after an internal review found serious misconduct.

Both suspensions stem from the same case, and disciplinary proceedings are underway. The government has ordered a thorough investigation, with further action pending the review’s outcome.