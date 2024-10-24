Two Eateries in Chaitanyapuri Found Violating FSSAI Norms

Hyderabad:A surprise inspection in Chaitanyapuri by the commissioner of food safety task force exposed violations of food safety standards at two popular restaurants, Shilpi Elite restaurant and bar and Bahar biryani cafe. Neither of them was complying with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines and thereby putting public health at risk.

At Shilpi Elite, the inspection revealed the absence of crucial documents such as the FSSAI licence, pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers. The kitchen had greasy ceilings, open drains and water stagnation. The refrigerator had unlabelled and uncovered food items, some of which were rotten. Adding to the risk, live cockroach infestations were found in the kitchen’s vegetable storage area. Synthetic food colours were also discovered and discarded.



The situation was equally disgusting at Bahar biryani cafe, where expired food items such as hot pepper sauce and chocolate syrup were found, along with an unlabelled MSG packet, all of which were discarded. The FBO stored both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the same refrigerator; it had failed to maintain temperature records and did not adhere to FIFO (first in, first out) protocols. The kitchen doors had no insect-proof arrangement and open drains with stagnant water added to the unhygienic environment.



Both restaurants failed to provide FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) and food handlers were working without hair caps, gloves and aprons.

