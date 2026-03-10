Two Drivers Killed in Road Accident Near Narketpally in Nalgonda District

Narketpally: Two drivers were killed in a tragic road accident near Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

According to reports, a travels bus attempted to overtake a lorry and accidentally brushed against it while moving ahead. Following the minor collision, the drivers of both vehicles stopped their vehicles on the roadside and got into an argument.

Meanwhile, another lorry coming from behind lost control and rammed into the two drivers standing on the road. As a result, they were crushed between the two lorries and died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Srinivas and Bangarayya. Two other persons sustained serious injuries in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot, registered a case and began an investigation.