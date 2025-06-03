Two Die Entangled In Fishing Net

WARANGAL: Two people including a minor boy who went to the lake for fishing drowned after getting entangled in the fishing net. They suffocated to death in Raiparthy village of Nadikuda mandal in Mahbubabad district on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Kurakula Surendar (45) and Veerla Harshit Kumar (12), both from fishing families who went to the village pond to catch fish. Unfortunately, the nets they wanted to use was entangled causing them to drown.

Surender is survived by his wife and two children while Harshit was living with his mother. His father passed away a few years ago. Harshit used to accompany his relatives and neighbours on fishing trips to help and support the family.

Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond and shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.