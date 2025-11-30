2 Killed In Bus-Lorry Crash

ADILABAD : Two passengers, including a child travelling in a private Singh Travels bus, died and two others were injured when the bus rammed into a lorry on the same side of NH 44 near Boath Crossroad in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district in the early hours of Sunday. The bus was reportedly travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The accident caused a major traffic jam on NH 44 for a considerable distance.

The deceased were identified as bus conductor Ravi Singh, 60, and four-year-old Dipson Nishad. The child’s parents, Sonu Nishad, 31, and Sirika Nishad, were injured in the incident. All of them belong to Gorakhpur.

Police superintendent Akil Mahajan visited the spot and enquired with local police about the incident. The injured parents were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment. Neredigonda police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the deceased child against the bus driver, Govind Prasad Jaiswal. Police said the driver was recklessly operating the bus, ignoring repeated warnings from passengers, and tried to overtake other vehicles travelling in the same direction on the highway leading to the accident.

A total of 49 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. Police rushed to the location and, with the help of a JCB, separated the bus from the lorry and cleared the traffic.

Passengers alleged that the crash occurred due to the driver’s rash and negligent driving. The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to RIMS. Utnoor additional SP Kajal Singh, Ichoda CI Ramesh and motor transport officer Harindra Kumar also visited the accident site.