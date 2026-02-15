Two Class VIII Girls From Sircilla ZPHS Selected For National Inspire Science Fair

KARIMNAGAR: Two Class VIII students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Dammannapet, in Rajanna Sircilla district have been selected for the National Level Inspire Science Fair and will present their project in Bengaluru next week.

P. Niharika and A. Ruthika developed an ‘Animal Carcass Friendly Trolley’, a multi-purpose device aimed at improving road hygiene and assisting farmers. The project was mentored by National Award-winning teacher T. Sampath Kumar.

The innovation addresses the issue of animal carcasses left on roads after accidents. According to the students, flattened remains on asphalt are difficult to remove and create slippery patches, posing risks to two-wheeler riders. The trolley is designed to function as a scraper and cleaner to remove animal carcasses, cattle dung and hardened mud clumps.

Niharika told Deccan Chronicle that they observed sanitation workers manually removing animal remains using basic tools. Their objective was to develop a device that enables cleaning without direct physical contact.

The rechargeable, battery-operated trolley also incorporates a height-adjustable grass cutter to assist farmers in cutting fodder while standing upright.

Explaining its specifications, Ruthika said " We wanted a solution that every village and farm could afford. Our trolley costs just ₹2,500, runs for six hours on a single charge, and is lightweight enough for women and elderly farmers to manoeuvre easily across fields."

Mentor T. Sampath Kumar emphasised the importance of promoting scientific thinking in rural schools. He said that innovation doesn't always need a big lab, it needs a big heart and a keen eye for problems. These girls have shown that students from government schools can compete at the highest level when they are given the right guidance to turn their observations into solutions, he added.

ZPHS Dammannapet principal Narayana and residents of Gambhiraopet mandal congratulated the students. The project will be showcased at the national-level exhibition in Bengaluru.