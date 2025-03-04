Two children norm in local body polls: HC dismisses petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging Section 21 (3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, which prohibits candidates having more than two children from contesting local body elections.

The court made it clear that courts cannot interfere as a routine in the issues of the legislative powers.

A division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, observed that public interest was not involved in the PIL and the said provision was incorporated after legislation.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner exasperated the Chief Justice bench by making redundant submissions stating various Supreme Court orders in 2003 and requested the court to at least issue orders in the PIL.

After hearing the redundant submissions of the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Sujoy Paul said that the said provisions need to be re-looked by the Parliament and the lawmakers and the Court cannot interfere in the issue.

When the acting Chief Justice started dictating to the court master, counsel for the petitioner again interrupted, which irked the acting Chief Justice, resulting in imposition of a cost of Rs.25,000 on the petitioner. This is to be paid to the State Legal Service Authority within 30 days. The State Legal Service Authority shall inform the court about the payment of the cost to it, failing which appropriate action will be initiated against the petitioner.