Hyderabad: In a setback to the BRS, former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy on Monday announced that he would join TDP soon and strive to bring back the party’s past glory by reviving it.



Expressing satisfaction after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here, he said Hyderabad witnessed massive development under the tenure of Naidu when he was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

At the same time, Krishna Reddy said he also worked as the mayor of Hyderabad during Naidu’s tenure. Apart from Hyderabad and Secuderabad, Cyberabad was carved out during TDP’s regime. “No one can dispute it and I am witness to it,” he said, while speaking to media persons.

Two BRS MLAs Ch Malla Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy accompanied Krishna Reddy to meet Naidu raising speculations that they are likely to join the TDP. In fact, Malla Reddy and Krishna Reddy were TDP members and after separate Telangana was carved out, they joined the TRS, which is now BRS.

“Hyderabad got clean and green, Hyderabad as the best city and best tourism awards during Naidu’s regime. But after the separate Telangana issue came up, everyone knew what had happened and to bring the past glory of the party in Telangana, we were ready to work in that direction and accordingly met him,” Krishna Reddy said.

“Naidu informed us he would call them once again and discuss the issue with them in detail. We want to see how former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao developed the united AP and accorded priority for the welfare of BCs, we want to see the same thing in Telangana as well,” he explained.

“There are many TDP supporters in the city and we will make them and try to revive the party,” Krishna Reddy said. However, Malla Reddy did not respond when media persons tried to elicit his opinion after meeting Naidu. Sources, however, said Malla Reddy along with son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy met Naidu to invite him for his granddaughter’s wedding.