Two BRS leaders meet MLC Kavitha in Tihar jail in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Two BRS leaders – RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman – met the MLC K Kavitha during ‘mulakath’ at Tihar jail on Friday.



Kavitha was lodged in the prison on March 15, 2024 after the ED arrested her in connection with Delhi liquor scam.

The ‘mulakath’ (meeting) of Praveen Kumar, who was a retired IPS officer and contested Lok Sabha elections from Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency a few days ago, and Suman, a former MLA, with Kavitha assumed significance after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with her bail plea related to the scam.

The court posted the matter for hearing to May 24. It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and shifted her to New Delhi.

The ED lodged her in Tihar jail in New Delhi. The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024.