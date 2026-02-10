Two Brothers Drown in Adilabad Well

Adilabad: Two brothers drowned in an agricultural well near Umri Kolamguda village in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the younger brother, Atram Lethu (27), who was mentally challenged, accidentally jumped into a roadside agricultural well while returning home after attending the Budumdev Jatara at Shyampur. His elder brother, Atram Jangu (29), immediately jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue him, but both drowned.

Utnoor Sub-Inspector Vijay visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.