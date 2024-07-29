Two boys suffer electric shock in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: Two children suffered injuries after experiencing an electric shock in Patelnagar at around 2 pm on Monday. According to Begum Bazaar circle inspector Vijay Kumar, Sheik Zaheer, 12, and Abdul Rahman, 14, had climbed up a neem tree to pluck leaves. Rahman accidentally touched a transformer adjacent to the tree and suffered a shock. While Zaheer attempted to save him, both of them suffered shock and fell to the ground.

Residents nearby shifted the boys to Osmania Hospital for treatment and a general diary entry was made as there was no complaint lodged, said the CI.

However, Sheik Pasha, Zaheer’s relative, differed from the police version. “We were not there at the incident, but the kids had gone there to throw trash. In the same place, there was a live wire about which locals have been complaining for quite some time.”

Zaheer has been discharged while Rahman is still undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital, the relative informed.