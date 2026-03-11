 Top
2 Boys Drown in Krishna River in Suryapet

Telangana
11 March 2026 2:22 PM IST

The Chinthalapalem police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the river with the help of expert swimmers

Two boys drowned in Krishna river at Chinthriyala of Chinthalapalem mandal in Suryapet district on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Nalgonda: Two boys drowned in Krishna river at Chinthriyala of Chinthalapalem mandal in Suryapet district on Wednesday. The victims were Sameer(15) and Saddam(13), who were natives of Chinthriyala.

They went to Krishna river on traditional coracle for fish hunting. They fell into the waters when the traditional coracle overturned. Upon receiving information, the Chinthalapalem police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the river with the help of expert swimmers.


