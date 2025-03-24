Two Arrested in Hyderabad for Peddling OG Kush Ganja

The state excise enforcement teams arrested two persons following a raid for peddling the ‘OG Kush’ ganja variety, and seized 203 grams of contraband worth Rs 8 lakh on Sunday. The enforcement teams headed by inspector M. Mahesh raided two places Ameerpet and Nampally. One Challa Narayana Srinidhi was held in Srinagar Colony, Ameerpet, and seized 101 grams of the drug and, based on his information, Narender Kumar was arrested in Nampally with 102 grams of contraband.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG, excise and enforcement, said teams were investigating how the duo procured the drug.

