Two AP Cops Killed In Road Accident In Kodad

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) M Ashok and a constable Blesson Jeevan from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Durgapuram in Kodad in Suryapet district early Thursday.

One more constable Swamy and car driver Ramesh escaped with injuries. The condition of the injured was critical, the police said, adding that the accident occurred when the police personnel were on the way to Hyderabad to probe a ganja case.

The police personnel were working at Alamuru police station in Konaseema district. More details are awaited.