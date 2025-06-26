 Top
Two AP Cops Killed In Road Accident In Kodad

M Srinivas
26 Jun 2025 2:14 PM IST

The accident occurred when the police personnel were on the way to Hyderabad to probe a ganja case

The fire and police personnel are extricating those trapped in a car that met with an accident in Kodad in Suryapet district on Thursday (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) M Ashok and a constable Blesson Jeevan from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Durgapuram in Kodad in Suryapet district early Thursday.

One more constable Swamy and car driver Ramesh escaped with injuries. The condition of the injured was critical, the police said, adding that the accident occurred when the police personnel were on the way to Hyderabad to probe a ganja case.

The police personnel were working at Alamuru police station in Konaseema district. More details are awaited.


