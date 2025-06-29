Two Ancient Short Inscriptions Found At Pandavula Gutta

WARANGAL: History researcher Reddy Ratnakar Reddy, dubbed the “Discovery Man of Telangana”, and history student Matike Anirudh discovered two short, ancient inscriptions on the inner upper surface of Pandavula Gutta in Regonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on Sunday.

Ratnakar Reddy said he sent photographs of the inscriptions to K. Muniratnam Reddy, director and epigraphist at the Archaeological Survey of India, who identified them as 7th-century texts in early Telugu and Kannada scripts. One inscription clearly reads “Srimathu,” possibly a personal name, while the other has faded too much for precise reading.

Ratnakar Reddy emphasised Pandavula Gutta’s importance as Telangana’s only recognised geo-heritage site and argued that its rich historical and geological significance makes it a strong candidate for Unesco listing. He called for sustained efforts to promote Pandavula Gutta both as a tourist destination and a site of historical interest, and urged the tourism department to collaborate on its development.