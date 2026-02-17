Two ALLEN Hyderabad Students Get 99.99+ Percentile in JEE Main January 2026

Hyderabad: ALLEN Career Institute on Tuesday said that two of its students from the Hyderabad branch Samavedam Raghu Kapish Akshith and Niuv Kocheta have scored over 99.99 percentile in JEE Main 2026 January session results.

Institute south zone head Mahesh Yadav, said Samavedam Raghu Kapish Akshith had scored 99.9976982 percentile, and Niuv Kocheta 99.9962271.

Saurabh Tiwari, ALLEN Career Institute, centre head, Hyderabad, said seven students from the centre have achieved 99.9 percentile and 51 students 99 percentile, displaying a remarkable academic brilliance and strategic mentoring.

Akshit said that ALLEN Hyderabad had provided him the best academic environment and freedom to prepare for JEE at a pace which suited him. “The faculty here were very supportive and never hesitated in clearing my study related doubts which proved crucial in my JEE Main triumph”

Commenting on the overall performance of the institute, ALLEN Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja, said, “Out of 12 students have been declared overall 100 percentilers, eight students are from ALLEN and 18 state toppers are from ALLEN.”

The 100 percentilers are Kabir Chhillar, Arnav Gautam, Shubham Kumar, Bhavesh Patra, Anay Jain, Nimay Purohit, Chiranjeeb Kar and Shreyas Mishra.