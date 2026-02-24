Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters in Rare Double Wedding in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a rare and heartwarming celebration, twin brothers Vijay and Vinay from Ghanpur married twin sisters Keerthana and Keerthi from Demi Kalan in a unique double wedding that left the entire district amazed.

The two couples, who look strikingly identical, sat side by side on the wedding stage, creating a visually stunning moment for guests and villagers alike. Attendees said it was difficult at times to tell the siblings apart, adding to the charm and excitement of the occasion.

The wedding drew large crowds from nearby villages, with many calling it a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. Locals described it as one of the most memorable weddings ever witnessed in the district.

The rare union of twin brothers and twin sisters has now become the talk of the region, with photos and videos from the ceremony widely shared on social media.