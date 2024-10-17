 Top
Twin brothers drown in septic tank

16 Oct 2024 10:32 PM GMT
Twin brothers drown in septic tank
In a tragic incident, two brothers, 32-year-old twins, working on the renovation of Saburi Pharma in Jeedimetla industrial area, died around 11.30 am after accidentally falling into a septic tank in Ramreddynagar within Jeedimetla police station limits here on Wednesday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two brothers, 32-year-old twins, working on the renovation of Saburi Pharma in Jeedimetla industrial area, died around 11.30 am after accidentally falling into a septic tank in Ramreddynagar within Jeedimetla police station limits here on Wednesday.

According to the Jeedimetla SI, the deceased Ramu and Laxman, were into fabrication of nuts and bolts of the septic tank. While they were heading for a tea break, Ramu accidentally fell into the tank. In order to save him, Laxman jumped in and both drowned and died.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police.


