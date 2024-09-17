TVVP Workers Plan Strike over 4–6 Months of Unpaid Salaries

Hyderabad: Contract workers in sanitation, patient care and security departments of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals said on Monday that they would go on a statewide strike on September 19, demanding payment of overdue salaries. Md Yusuf, state president, and M. Narasimha, general secretary of the Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union (AITUC), revealed that sanitation, patient care, and security workers in area hospitals and health centres had not been paid for four to six months.

Despite daily one-hour protests since September 10, there has been no response from the government or contractors. The union plans to protest at the commissioner's office on the 19 if their demands remain unmet.

The workers expressed concern over the government's indifference, highlighting the severe financial struggles of the workers, who serve in critical roles yet face hardships such as unpaid school fees and rent. They warned of an indefinite strike if the issue is not resolved soon.