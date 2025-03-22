TVAGA Launches Unreal Cinematic Challenge at WAVES 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA) announced the Unreal Cinematic Challenge, set to take place at World Audio and Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai.

This pioneering competition aims to push the boundaries of virtual cinematic storytelling, bringing together top talent from the VFX, animation, and gaming industries while aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Create in India’ initiative.

By fostering indigenous digital content creation and empowering homegrown talent, this challenge strengthens India's position as a global hub for VFX and animation. The unreal cinematic challenge invites both professionals and students to craft immersive cinematic sequences using unreal engine, fostering innovation and providing a platform for creators to showcase their skills.

Participants will receive a 10-second base animation sequence, which they must enhance using unreal engine’s sequencer while maintaining the provided camera animation. Contestants may introduce their own characters but must adhere to the given constraints.

The final output, accompanied by an unreal engine viewport screenshot, will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry experts. The top finalists - split equally between students and professionals - will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, where they will participate in real time, build cinematic sequences live in an 8 hour challenge, and pitch their work to a jury of leading media and entertainment professionals.

By providing a world-class platform for local creators, the unreal cinematic challenge directly supports the ‘Create in India’ vision by promoting Indian talent on the global stage, encouraging self-reliance in digital content creation, and fostering industry-led collaborations.

It enables emerging and established professionals to gain international exposure while strengthening the country’s VFX and gaming ecosystem. The last date for registration is April 1, 2025 and the final presentations at WAVES 2025 is May 1 to 4, 2025

This challenge underscores TVAGA’s commitment to empowering the VFX, animation, and gaming communities in Telangana and beyond. With a strong focus on creativity, innovation, and industry integration, the Unreal Cinematic Challenge is set to become a premier competition for virtual storytelling enthusiasts while championing India's growing dominance in digital entertainment.

WAVES is a premier industry event that brings together leading professionals, studios, and technology innovators from the fields of VFX, animation, gaming, and digital content creation. As a global platform, WAVES fosters discussions, showcases cutting-edge advancements, and provides networking opportunities that help shape the future of the entertainment industry.