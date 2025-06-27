TV Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Chikkadpally police said that they received a call through Dial 112 from a neighbour stating that a woman residing in the building was dead. Chikkadapally inspector Raju Naik and his team went to the house and found Votarkar’s body in the bedroom of her house.

Police said that they would take complaint and lodge a FIR for death under suspicious circumstances. The police stated that they would investigate the cause of death and suspected that family issues might have been behind the death. The body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.