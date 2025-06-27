 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TV Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 11:38 PM IST

Police said that they would take complaint and lodge a FIR for death under suspicious circumstances.

TV Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
x
Swetcha Votarkar

Well-known TV anchor Swetcha Votarkar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence at Jawaharnagar of Chikkadpally police limits on Friday.

Chikkadpally police said that they received a call through Dial 112 from a neighbour stating that a woman residing in the building was dead. Chikkadapally inspector Raju Naik and his team went to the house and found Votarkar’s body in the bedroom of her house.

Police said that they would take complaint and lodge a FIR for death under suspicious circumstances. The police stated that they would investigate the cause of death and suspected that family issues might have been behind the death. The body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
suicide 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X