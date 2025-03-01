Turmeric prices nosedive to Rs 7,000

Karimnagar: Turmeric prices have sharply declined in the Jagtial and Nizamabad districts, leaving farmers reeling despite the formation of the Turmeric Board, which was expected to bolster support for growers. Last year, a quintal of turmeric fetched between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000, but this year, prices have nosedived to around Rs 7,000.

The sudden price drop has sparked widespread discontent among farmers, particularly in Jagtial district, where many expanded their turmeric cultivation by up to 10,000 acres in anticipation of higher profits. Lacking adequate storage facilities, these farmers are often forced to sell their produce to private companies at a significant loss in major markets such as Metpally, Jagtial, and Nizamabad.

In response to these challenges, local farmers are urging the Turmeric Board to take immediate action to stabilise prices and improve support for their produce. They are calling on authorities to intervene, mitigate losses, and secure fair returns for their hard work and investment.