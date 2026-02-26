Turmeric Farmers Stage Protest in Nizamabad for Failing to Access e-NAM Portal

Hyderabad: Several turmeric farmers staged a protest in Nizamabad as they could not book a slot in e-Nam portal for selling their agriculture produce.

For the last two days, the farmers were unable to access the portal to book a slot prompting them to register a protest. Raising slogans denouncing the apathetic attitude of officials in helping them to book a slot, the farmers damaged the glasses of the market yard office.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the farmers assuring that they would bring the matter to the notice of senior officials and rectify the technical snag.