Turmeric board fighter Muthyala Manohar dead

Nizamabad: Senior turmeric farmers' leader Muthyala Manohar Reddydied due to prolonged illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 72.

Manohar Reddy walked barefoot for almost 12 years, starting November 4, 2011, demanding a turmeric board be set up in Nizamabad.





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the turmeric board demand, Manohar Reddy wore chappals in October 1, 2023.

Manohar Reddy was a native of Palem village in Morthad mandal, Nizamabad. He had also served as the sarpanch of Palem. He had also held a padayatra from Ichoda in Adilabad district to Tirupati for his turmeric board demand.



For the last few months, Manohar Reddy had been suffering with health problems. His body will be brought to Armoor for the last rites on Sunday. Leaders from all political parties and farmers' bodies expressed grief over his death.