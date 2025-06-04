Turf Panel to Discuss Probe on HithaNet Scam

Hyderabad: A day after the Turf Authority of India’s (TAI) committee met over Zoom, several crucial questions remain unanswered. No date has been fixed for a follow-up meeting, but TAI confirmed that a second session is likely during which unresolved issues such as criminal liability and financial responsibility may be discussed.

“We discussed the horses first because that was the immediate concern,” said TAI chairman G. Venkatesh. However, there was no discussion on why no inquiry has been initiated so far into the illegal transport of horses from Hyderabad to Jabalpur or the subsequent deaths.

Despite the scale of the incident, which involved the starvation, transport and death of several racehorses, and concerns raised by both activists and eyewitnesses, the June 3 meeting did not touch upon the role of HithaNet India who allegedly owns these horses.

Venkatesh admitted that the matter was not taken up, saying, “That topic was not discussed yesterday. We will probably take it up in the next meeting.”

The company allegedly moved the horses across states without transport permits or fitness certificates, in clear violation of law. Further, Suresh Paladugu who has been accused of being at the centre of this controversy has also not been discussed. While Paladugu has denied wrongdoing or association with the incident he has been indirectly linked to HithaNet through known associates and his other ventures.

The racing and turf community, which commands considerable financial and institutional power, has so far failed to account for the neglect of animals directly under its care. Turf clubs and stakeholders have deflected responsibility rather than initiating serious investigation.

As one animal welfare worker put it, “If this is how they treat racehorses with owners and infrastructure, what happens to those without means?” Even in this case, veterinary care and fodder were reportedly sent only after media and activists raised alarms.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) are now funding the upkeep of the surviving horses. When asked why HithaNet has not been made to bear these costs, TAI responded, “We’ll take that up in the next meeting.”

According to them, Paladugu has been feeding and medicating the horses. But activists point out that horses are still in a state of neglect and had proper care been taken from the start, this crisis could have been avoided.

PETA India, whose team was in Hyderabad on Wednesday for a community outreach event, said that sending the horses back to the race clubs is not rehabilitation, it’s repetition. They reiterated that horse racing as an industry is exploitative and outdated. “This is not a one-off incident,” said Meet Ashar, legal advisor and director of cruelty response.

“The truth is, when horses stop winning, they become disposable.”

It indeed is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2013, the Doaba Stud Farm in Aligarh drew national attention after dozens of thoroughbred horses were found emaciated and dying, abandoned without food or care.

The owner, Yadvendra Singh, was subsequently declared persona non grata by the racing authorities and banned from all racecourses across India.

Recalling the precedent, Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs, former chairman of Mysore Race Club and current committee member at Bangalore Turf Club, said, “Once a race club declares someone a persona non grata, the rule is enforced pan-India. The same action must be taken against the perpetrators this time. They cannot be treated differently.”