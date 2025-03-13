Tunnelling can continue from Nalgonda side, says Ponnala

HYDERABAD: Former irrigation minister Ponnala Laxmaiah said that the work on the SLBC tunnel that ground to a halt following the February 22 accident in the inlet section of the tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, can be continued from the other end, the tunnel’s outlet section in Nalgonda district, once the rescue operations in the accident hit section are completed.Former irrigation minister Ponnala Laxmaiah said that the work on the SLBC tunnel that ground to a halt following the February 22 accident in the inlet section of the tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, can be continued from the other end, the tunnel’s outlet section in Nalgonda district, once the rescue operations in the accident hit section are completed.

He said the rock through which the outlet section is being dug, was harder granite and would be safer to continue work. In the inlet section, 7.3 km needs to be dug, while in the outlet section, just around 2 km needs to be completed.

“Between these two, there is concern about the condition of the rocks in around a 200 metres stretch. Once work can be resumed, the tunneling can recommence from the Nalgonda district side and completed till the section of uncertainty is reached. In the meanwhile, experts can determine the safest way possible to complete the work, or find alternatives to join the two sections of the tunnel overcoming the unstable section,” he said.