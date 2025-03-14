Tummala wants Manchukonda project on fast track

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials on Friday to expedite work on the Manchukonda Lift Irrigation Scheme at Venkatayapalem in the Raghunadhapalem mandal. The project, being developed on the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal at an estimated cost of Rs 66.33 crore, is designed to provide irrigation facilities to 2,400 acres in the area.

During his inspection of the project site, the minister urged engineers to fast-track the installation of pressure maintainers, control panels, and motors, emphasising the need to complete the scheme as soon as possible. Executive engineer of the irrigation department, Ananya, briefed the minister on the progress and mentioned that the works on the pressure maintainers are expected to be completed by March 25, with the construction of the first slap scheduled for completion by March 17.



