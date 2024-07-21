Tummala vows financial aid to all flood-hit farmers

Along with district collector Jithesh V. Patil, superintendent of police Rohith Raj and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Rahul, the minister inspected the breach in the Peddavagu project and examined damaged houses at Gummadavelli of Ashwaraopet mandal.

Expressing displeasure at the failure of irrigation department officials to inspect the Peddavagu project from time to time, the minister directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the reasons for the breach in the earth dam.

At a review meeting, Nageswara Rao directed agriculture department officials to assess the extent of crop loss in Ashwaraopet due to floods. Paddy, cotton and oil palm farming across hundreds of acres were damaged. The state government would extend financial assistance to farmers whose crops were damaged, he added.

He directed officials to supply 10 kilograms of rice, cooking oil, red gram and vegetables to 70 families who have been shifted to the rehabilitation centre. He asked power department officials to take immediate measures to restore power supply to the affected villages.



