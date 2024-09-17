Tummala Urges Farmers To Adopt Modern Tech for Higher Crop Yields

Kothagudem: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday called on farmers to integrate modern technology and innovative cultivation methods into farming to boost crop yield and farmers’ income.

During a visit to an agri-tech show held by the agriculture department at Prakasham Stadium in Kothagudem, Rao examined agricultural tools and technologies on display. He emphasised the potential for transformative change in agriculture through the adoption of new techniques.

The minister highlighted the importance of creating awareness about sustainable and organic farming practices among the farming community. He also mentioned that the state government is contemplating to organize similar agri-tech shows at the mandal level in future.