Tummala Stuck in Dubai, Safe

Hyderabad:Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao remained stranded in Dubai following suspension of flight services at the local airport. The minister had travelled to Dubai after his son-in-law Dr Shekar suffered a brain stroke while attending a medical conference last week. Dr Shekar was admitted to a hospital in Dubai and has recovered.

The minister’s staff said Nageswara Rao and his family were preparing to return to the state when flight operations were halted. The minister was in touch with officials and is safe. He is expected to return to the state once flight services resume in Dubai.