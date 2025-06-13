Tummala: Rythu Bharosa To Reach Farmers Before Paddy Transplantion

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday announced that the Rythu Bharosa amount will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts before the transplantation of paddy nurseries for the upcoming monsoon crop season.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for internal CC roads and drainage works taken up at a cost of ₹42.5 lakh in the SC Colony of Regulachelaka village in Raghunathapalem mandal, Khammam district, the minister said that weather conditions appear favourable for cultivation and the region has received adequate rainfall so far. Many farmers have already begun raising paddy nurseries, and financial support through Rythu Bharosa will reach them in time for transplantation, he assured.

He said that the state government is simultaneously focusing on developmental initiatives and welfare schemes, maintaining a balanced approach in fund allocation. The ultimate objective of both development and welfare efforts, he said, is to improve the living standards of the poor across the state.

Minister Nageswara Rao stressed the importance of community unity in successfully implementing development works and maintaining peace in the region. He highlighted several ongoing welfare measures, including free bus travel for women in TGSRTC buses, Indiramma housing, free electricity up to 200 units for domestic use, and the distribution of fine rice to ration cardholders under the Public Distribution System (PDS), all of which directly benefit farmers.

He also said that the government is ready to widen narrow roads in villages upon public request and urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in their communities to promote good health and prevent disease. Praising Khammam for its positive reputation in the state, the minister expressed confidence that the district would soon become a model for development in Telangana.