Tummala Orders Fast-Tracking Of Manair River Front Project

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district in-charge minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Sunday directed officials to expedite the Manair River Front (MRF) project and treat it as a top priority.

At a review meeting held at the Assembly Committee Hall, attended by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Jupally Krishna Rao, officials were asked to clear all hurdles on a war footing.

The ministers reviewed progress of works, pending funds and bottlenecks. Tummala Nageshwar Rao said the project was key to developing Karimnagar as a tourism hub and cautioned against delays. He directed the district collector and officials of the irrigation and tourism departments to submit detailed ground reports, including updated cost estimates and land acquisition status.

Pending proposals related to tourism infrastructure and water management were also reviewed. The ministers stressed that the project should be both aesthetically planned and technically sound.

They said a high-level team would conduct a field visit to inspect works and address local issues.

MLAs, MLCs, the municipal commissioner and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. The ministers called for better coordination among departments to meet project deadlines.