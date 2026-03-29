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Tummala Orders Fast-Tracking Of Manair River Front Project

Telangana
29 March 2026 11:45 PM IST

The ministers reviewed progress of works, pending funds and bottlenecks: Reports

Tummala Orders Fast-Tracking Of Manair River Front Project
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Karimnagar district in-charge minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Jupally Krishna Rao, chairs a review meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall on Sunday— DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district in-charge minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Sunday directed officials to expedite the Manair River Front (MRF) project and treat it as a top priority.

At a review meeting held at the Assembly Committee Hall, attended by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Jupally Krishna Rao, officials were asked to clear all hurdles on a war footing.

The ministers reviewed progress of works, pending funds and bottlenecks. Tummala Nageshwar Rao said the project was key to developing Karimnagar as a tourism hub and cautioned against delays. He directed the district collector and officials of the irrigation and tourism departments to submit detailed ground reports, including updated cost estimates and land acquisition status.

Pending proposals related to tourism infrastructure and water management were also reviewed. The ministers stressed that the project should be both aesthetically planned and technically sound.

They said a high-level team would conduct a field visit to inspect works and address local issues.

MLAs, MLCs, the municipal commissioner and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. The ministers called for better coordination among departments to meet project deadlines.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karimnagar news Tummala Nageshwar Rao manair river front ponnam prabhakar Adluri Laxman Kumar Jupally Krishna Rao 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
Puli Sharath Kumar
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