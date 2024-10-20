Tummala Lauds IIMR’s Impetus to Millets

Hyderabad: Lauding the efforts of ICAR-IIMR's Nutrihub in Hyderabad for promotion of millets, agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the Telangana government will boost production of this climate resistant, nutritious cereal by providing subsidies, farmers' training and capacity-building.

Nageswara Rao was speaking at the concluding meet of International Nutri Cereal Convention 6.0 (INNC 6.0) organised by Nutrihub (ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research). INCC 6.0 focused on bringing together stakeholders from the millet production ecosystem. Emphasising the need for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in millet production, scientist at ICAR-IIMR Dr. Sangappa said works are on with different e-commerce platforms. "We are building the capacity of FPOs in processing and marketing in Odisha. FPOs are the need of the hour," he said.

Dr Divya, from Deccan Development Society said, “Agriculture contributes to 20 per cent of climate change. Millets use less resources. They are not in competition with paddy or wheat which are grown in irrigated areas. Millets can grow in dry land also.”

In a discussion on the journey of millet-based startups, founder of Mibbles K.V. Ramasubba Reddy said, “Profits are not easy in this business and innovation is key. We have ventured into the ready-to-eat market so that our margins can be increased.”

Founder of another emerging firm, Great Indian Food, Rakesh Rajan said, “Carbon footprint of millets is low as they use less fertilisers and pesticides. Any business should have a USP (unique selling proposition). We reached out to online portals to do e-commerce. We export to the UAE, the UK, Ireland and Canada and all of this was possible because of support from APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority).”The event also recognised contributions through various awards. Lifetime achievement awards were presented to former director National Institute of Nutrition Dr. K. Bhaskaracharya, director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, Prof. V. Palanimuthu and secretary of APEDA Dr. Sudhanshu.The Poshak Anaaj awards celebrated achievements across several categories: startup of the year awards went to Skandanshi Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd, Mesmerizing Millets, Mahadeva Enterprises, Sanhir Foods India Pvt. Ltd, and Skyroots Ventures LLP. Isayu Foods received the social venture of the year award, while Vijayanjali Nutri Cereals LLP was recognised as the Millet Franchise of the Year. Dr. S. Shobana was honoured as the catalyst of consumption in millet research.

The Poshak Anaaj FPO of the Year award went to Lambasingi Tribal Products FPCL, and Hamara Anaj was awarded with champion in millet farming. The millet culinary excellence award was presented to Jhumroo Restaurant and the Young Milletpreneur of the Year title was awarded to Nisarga Millet Kitchen.

With over 1,600 participants, INNC 6.0 facilitated vital dialogues among millet farmers, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in millet production and consumption.