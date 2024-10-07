Tummala Gets 95 Petitions at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad:In a public outreach event aimed at resolving people's grievances, agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, as part of the Congress party's "Meet the Minister" programme, received a total of 95 petitions from people at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

A large number of Congress workers and people gathered at the venue to present their grievances. The petitions pertained to a wide range of issues including land disputes, unemployment, pension delays and the Indiramma housing scheme. Minister Tummala assured the gathering that immediate steps would be taken to resolve some of the issues by coordinating with district collectors.



“We are working towards solving people's problems directly and many people believe their issues will be addressed through this programme," said the minister. He emphasised the Congress party's commitment to carrying forward this initiative, which was introduced by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, to maintain a close connection between the people and the government.



The minister took a jab at the BJP, questioning why the Telangana loan waiver has not been recognised by the central government, despite similar schemes being implemented in the BJP-ruled states. He reiterated the Congress party's commitment to completing the loan waiver process and providing assurance funds to farmers. Several senior Congress leaders, including TPCC vice president G. Vinod Reddy, were present at the event. The minister highlighted the importance of such programs, stating, "Being closer to the people and working to solve public problems is proof of good governance."

