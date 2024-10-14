Tummala Commits to Rural Development Initiatives in Telangana

Khammam: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao reaffirmed the state government's commitment to address issues in rural areas on Monday. He minister emphasised the government's efforts to improve infrastructure and provide basic amenities in all villages, including remote hamlets.

Nageswara Rao urged local gram panchayats to make sanitation and cleanliness in their areas a priority, while speaking after laying the foundation stone for CC roads in the villages of Alinagar, SV Banjara, and Pangidi, in Raghunathapalem mandal.

Speaking at the event in Alinagar, Nageswara Rao said that Indiramma housing would be sanctioned to families living in huts or houses with cement sheet roofs. He directed officials to identify such families and submit a list to the district authorities for further action.

Additionally, the minister instructed Transco officials to provide electricity connections to the borewells of tribal farmers. These farmers had recently received land titles (pattas) for podu lands distributed by the state government. The initiatives are part of the state's broader plan to enhance living conditions and boost development in rural areas.