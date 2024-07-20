Tummala assures all ryots will be covered in phases

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao allayed fears over non-receipt of the loan waiver amount and said technical glitches which caused it would be resolved. Farmers having difficulty can approach agriculture extension officers.

Some payments could not be made due to a mis-match between the Aadhaar and loan account numbers. He said 99 per cent of beneficiaries had received payment; of the Rs 6,098 crore, glitches had stalled Rs 80 crore. Pending payments were being made as the banks updated accounts with correct information, he added.

The previous BRS government had left Rs 1,400 crore unpaid due to glitches, Nageswara Rao told media personnel at the Secretariat.

In a veiled attack on the BJP and the BRS, he said Opposition parties which had never waived farmer loans and those which did not honour the promise fully were attacking the Congress.

“The nationwide loan waiver under UPA had cost the exchequer `70,000 crore. A state government is for the first time clearing loans to the tune of `31,000 crore at one go. The promise is being kept despite financial difficulties. We stood by the word given by Rahul Gandhi in the Warangal Declaration,” Nageswara Rao said.

He said guidelines were being drafted for Rythu Bharosa with enhanced farmer aid and covering tenant farmers.

Earlier, Nageswara Rao briefed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy about the situation arising out of the breach of the bund of Peddavagu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The CM asked the minister to seek details of the farmers affected.