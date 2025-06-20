TTD Plans Revamp of Akashaganga, Papavinasanam Teerthams

Both teerthams, integral to temple rituals and visited by 10,000 to 12,000 pilgrims daily, have seen increased footfall over the years. However, the supporting infrastructure has not kept pace with this growth. Issues such as traffic congestion from roadside parking, unregulated commercial activity, encroachments by hawkers, poor signage, lack of pedestrian walkways, and inadequate amenities have marred the pilgrim experience.

The proposals for redevelopment were recently approved by the TTD Board. In response, the TTD’s Urban Design and Planning Cell has begun drafting concept plans. These aim to redesign commercial zones with a unified aesthetic that preserves the sanctity and visibility of the teerthams. Unauthorised structures along roads and footpaths will be cleared to create smooth, accessible pathways for pilgrims.

Plans also include developing structured parking facilities for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and buses to ease congestion. Modern amenities such as toilets, lockers, and designated seating areas will be introduced to meet pilgrims’ basic needs.

Landscaping, spiritual-themed lighting, and traditional architectural elements will be integrated to enhance the natural setting and sacredness of the sites. “These sacred sites deserve an atmosphere that reflects their spiritual importance. The redesign will integrate traditional architectural elements with practical functionality,” a senior TTD official stated.

The initiative will also focus on ecological restoration through landscaped spiritual zones. Improved signage will ensure clear navigation for pilgrims throughout the area. “The goal is to protect the sanctity of the teerthams while providing a cleaner, safer, and more serene environment. Tenders will soon be invited for preparing the Detailed Project Reports,” the official added.