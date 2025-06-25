TSWREIS Hiring Temporary Faculty at Centres of Excellence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is recruiting temporary teaching faculty for a total of 86 vacancies its foundation centres of excellence in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, which offer coaching for IIT-JEE, NEET, CMA Foundation, and CLAT.

The walk-in selection process includes a written test, classroom demonstration, and interview scheduled for June 27 and 28. Faculty with subject expertise in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, CMA Foundation, and CLAT modules are eligible to apply.

The written test for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry will be held at Gowlidoddi on June 27, while the evaluation for Botany, Zoology, CMA, and CLAT subjects will take place at Narsingi on June 28. Candidates are expected to bring original documents to the venue and report by 9 am.

Subject experts hired under this recruitment will receive up to Rs.650 per hour, depending on qualifications and experience.

Telangana RERA Rules in Favour of Flat Buyers Against Mehta & Modi Realty

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has ruled in favour of Deepa Suraj Premi and Suraj Premi in a case filed against developer Mehta & Modi Realty Kowkur LLP. The complaint was related to a flat purchased in the Greenwood Heights, where the buyers raised several issues including unfair charges, incomplete construction and violation of rules.

The complainant said the builder was demanding maintenance charges even before issuing an occupancy certificate. According to the sale agreement, maintenance fee payment should start once the project is ready to live in but the buyers claimed that the flat was not habitable and main work was still pending. They pointed out that the final sale agreement signed with them was different from the one submitted to RERA earlier.

Another issue was the builder charging Rs.31,000 for water connection, which the buyers said was never clearly explained and should have been part of the total cost of the flat.

RERA found the builder at fault and ordered the developer to complete the remaining work, issue an occupancy certificate, dissolve the residents association and constitute a new one legally. RERA also told the builder to stop collecting GST on delayed payment interest and refund any unfair charges collected.