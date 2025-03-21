TSWC draws line on film vulgarity

Hyderabad: Telangana State Women’s Commission (TSWC) has received several complaints regarding dance steps used in certain movie songs, which are deemed vulgar and disrespectful to women.

The Commission has responded strongly to this issue. Since cinema is a powerful medium that influences society, elements that degrade or portray women inappropriately are causing significant concern. In this context, the Women’s Commission urges directors, producers, choreographers and other related parties to act responsibly. "Dance steps that degrade women or are inappropriate must be immediately stopped," the panel warned

“Despite the commission warning they are not following instructions. Based on which the commission is prepared to take stern action in accordance with the relevant laws,” TSWC chairperson Nerella Sharada told Deccan Chronicle.

“The film industry has a moral responsibility to deliver positive messages to society and protect the dignity of women. Given the impact movies have on youth and children, the film industry must ensure self-regulation,” Sharada further said.

People and social organisations can share their views with the Women's Commission on this matter, she said. “The commission will continue to closely monitor this sensitive issue that is a threat to the unemployed youth and citizens and take necessary further actions,” she concluded