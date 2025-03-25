 Top
TSUTF urges Telangana govt to release pending teachers' salaries

Aided institution and model school staff await February and January payments

TSUTF requested special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to release pending salaries for aided institution teachers and staff in 11 model schools.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has requested the government to immediately release the pending salaries for teachers and staff working in aided institutions and model schools. In a memorandum submitted to special chief secretary (finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao on Monday, the federation said that aided teachers across the state have not received their February salaries and January salaries were pending in some cases. Teachers working in 11 model schools are also awaiting their dues.


