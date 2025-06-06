TSUTF Slams Govt Over Unmet Demands

Hyderabad:The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) State Committee, which met on June 5, criticised the state government for failing to address the long-pending demands of employees, teachers and pensioners.

TSUTF state president Chava Ravi said protests were looming at the grassroots level due to the government’s tendency to defer needs under the guise of forming committees. “Except for the commitment to pay salaries on the first of every month, most major issues remain unresolved,” he said, pointing out that teachers and staff at Gurukul schools, model schools and KGBV institutions continue to face delays in salary payments.



The Federation also expressed disappointment over the government’s unfulfilled promise of releasing `500 crore in March to clear pending bills. It noted that even non-financial demands have seen no progress. TSUTF state secretary A. Venkat called the education department’s Memo No. 1,267 on teacher adjustments “premature” and warned that such hasty decisions could undermine the government’s Badi Bata Campaign aimed at boosting school enrolments.



The Federation demanded the immediate release of at least three of the five pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments and called for a revision of school timings in Gurukul institutions to begin at 9 am.



The teachers’ leaders also called for the introduction of pre-primary classes with one teacher per class, implementation of unified service rules, teacher promotions and nutritious mid-day meals. It urged the government to issue the DSC notification, bring model schools under its direct control and ensure fair pay for Gurukul, model school and KGBV teachers.