TSUTF Seeks Pending Dues for SSC Spot Valuation

Nalgonda: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Friday urged the Telangana government to clear the pending remuneration for teachers who participated in the SSC spot valuation for the 2024–25 academic year.

TSUTF Nalgonda district president Bakka Srinivasa Chary said about ₹50 lakh towards remuneration and travelling allowance was pending for teachers in the district for evaluating SSC examinations answer scripts. He said the pending amount across the state was around ₹10 crore.

He pointed out that the annual SSC examinations would begin on March 14 but teachers were yet to receive the remuneration for spot valuation work carried out during last year’s examinations.

Chary warned that teachers might boycott the spot valuation process for this year’s SSC examinations if the government failed to clear the pending payments.